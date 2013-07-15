FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom keeps options open for EE -executive
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 6:47 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom keeps options open for EE -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange , an executive said on Monday.

“We are open to both possibilities,” Claudia Nemat, board member in charge of Deutsche Telekom’s European business, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich, saying that a decision would be made by 2014.

Deutsche Telekom has valued EE, Britain’s largest mobile operator, at 10 billion pounds ($15.1 billion) and has previously said a partial listing of the business was the preferred option.

However, financial investors like KKR and CVC have sounded out banks to raise money for a possible bid and U.S. telecoms company AT&T is also reported to be interested.

Nemat declined to comment on potential buyers.

EE, formerly known as Everything Everywhere, has more than 27 million customers and competes with Telefonica’s 02 brand , Vodafone, and Hutchison’s 3 brand.

