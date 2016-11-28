German gov't not affected by Deutsche Telekom outage - spokesman

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The German government on Monday said its ability to work was not affected by a major network outage that has struck about 900,000 fixed-line users of Deutsche Telekom.

"What this incident shows is how important and right the attention is that the German government, especially the interior ministry, have put on exactly this topic of cybersecurity and securing our infrastructure in the digital realm," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Seibert said he hoped to "comprehensively reassure" the public about the ability of the German government to continue its daily work despite the outage.

Deutsche Telekom on Monday said it could not rule out "targeted external factors" as the reason for the problem.