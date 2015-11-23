Regulator approves billion-euro D.Telekom broadband upgrade

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The German telecoms watchdog gave conditional approval for Deutsche Telekom’s billion-euro ($1.1 billion) upgrade of more of its copper lines to boost Internet speeds.

The regulator said in a draft decision on Monday that Deutsche Telekom would have to give its competitors, which include Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland, access to the new technology.

But it can deny access in areas where alternative networks are available. (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)