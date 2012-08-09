Deutsche Telekom says 2012 dividend plans unchanged

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it still plans to pay a minimum dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2012 after publishing second-quarter results which were broadly in line with expectations.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at 4.7 billion euros ($5.8 billion), at the high end of a range of forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Telekom kept its outlook for 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year. Analysts in a Reuters poll on average expect a figure of 18.2 billion.

“We are keeping our word and providing a good deal of reliability to the market with very solid figures,” said Chief Executive Rene Obermann.

“We do of course continue to face a number of challenges, but we are performing very respectably compared with our competitors,” he added. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)