FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom Q1 operating profit down on investments
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 5:10 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom Q1 operating profit down on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s operating profit fell 4.3 percent in the first quarter hit by investments in Europe and in its German home market.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at 4.29 billion euros ($5.6 billion), slightly ahead of an average forecast of 4.25 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany’s former monopoly said on Wednesday it still expected EBITDA, excluding special items, to come in at around 17.4 billion euros in 2013. That outlook excludes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom bought and merged with its T-Mobile USA unit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.