Deutsche Telekom cuts 2013 cash flow outlook to invest in US
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom cuts 2013 cash flow outlook to invest in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom cut its 2013 free cash flow outlook as it plans to increase investments in the United States to win customers, the company said on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom said it expected 2013 free cash flow to come in at around 4.5 billion euros ($5.99 billion) down from a previous outlook of 5 billion euros.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in 6 percent lower at 4.4 billion euros, bang in line with an average forecast of 4.4 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany’s former monopoly said it expected EBITDA excluding special items to come in at around 17.5 billion euros in 2013.

That outlook includes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom bought and merged with its T-Mobile USA unit earlier this year.

Previously Deutsche Telekom had guided for EBITDA of around 17.4 billion euros, excluding MetroPCS.

