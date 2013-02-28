Deutsche Telekom Q4 drops as Europe continues to struggle

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s operating profit dropped 13 percent in the fourth quarter as it experienced head-winds in its German mobile market and the rest of Europe.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at 4.03 billion euros, missing an average forecast of 4.19 billion euros ($5.49 billion) in a Reuters poll.

Germany’s second largest mobile player after Vodafone Germany, said it still expected EBITDA, excluding special items, to grow to around 18.4 billion euros in 2013.

This includes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom wants to buy and merge with its struggling T-Mobile USA unit. Excluding MetroPCS 2013 earnings, adjusted EBITDA is seen falling to 17.4 billion euros.