Deutsche Telekom open to US mobile market consolidation -CEO
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom open to US mobile market consolidation -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday would be open to a potential consolidation in the U.S. mobile market but that at the same time it had no concerns about running its T-Mobile USA business.

“All our actions in the U.S. are to add value. At the moment we have no difficulties to run T-Mobile US on a stand-alone basis,” Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told a news conference.

“If a consolidation in the US mobile market will take place, we will enter that phase with an open mind,” he added.

