D.Telekom CEO still unhappy with U.S. customer base

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s chief executive said on Thursday he was still not happy with the overall situation in the company’s contract customer base in the United States.

“Overall, T-Mobile USA lost 205,000 customers in the second quarter. We are observing a slowdown in customer growth across the U.S. market overall,” Chief Executive Rene Obermann told reporters.

“Still, to compensate for that, we need to continue improving the churn rate (customers leaving) and step up our efforts to increase gross customer adds.”

Chief Financial Officer Tim Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom invested 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion) less in the first half of 2012, but that investments would probably rise in the second half.

“Which is why our forecast of a free cash flow of around 6 billion euros for the whole year remains unchanged,” he said.

Deutsche Telekom earlier stuck by plans to pay a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share for 2012 as cost-cutting in its German and U.S. markets helps it buck a trend among competitors who have been slashing their payouts to shareholders.