FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom to pick Scout24 buyer from 4 bidders - magazine
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to pick Scout24 buyer from 4 bidders - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German phone company Deutsche Telekom will pick a buyer for its online classified advertising business Scout24 from four private equity firms, Focus magazine reported on Saturday.

Bidders Apax, Silver Lake, Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital must submit final bids by the end of October, the weekly magazine said, without citing a source.

The price range for Scout24 continues to be 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.03-2.70 billion), according to Focus.

A spokesman for Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

German publisher Axel Springer has dropped out of the race but was still hoping to get the nod, the magazine said, citing unnamed sources in the industry. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.