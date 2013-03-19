Deutsche Telekom lines up second advisor for Scout sale -sources

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Jefferies as second advisor for the sale of its online classified advertising unit Scout24, two sources close to the deal said.

The investment bank might work alongside Goldman Sachs , which Deutsche Telekom is also set to appoint, Reuters reported on Monday.

Europe’s third-largest telecoms group behind Vodafone and Telefonica said late last year that it would evaluate the options for Scout24 to free funds for other investments.

Deutsche Telekom and Jefferies declined to comment.