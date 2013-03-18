FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom set to appoint Goldman for Scout sale -sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom set to appoint Goldman for Scout sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its online classified ads unit Scout24, two people close to the process told Reuters on Monday.

Deutsche Telekom said end-last year it would evaluate the options for the unit, which could end in a sale or flotation, as it is stepping up investments in faster broadband connections.

The Bonn-based group seeks to fetch at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) for Scout24, another person familiar with the sale said.

Scout24 is a bundle of Internet portals, including AutoScout24, one of Europe’s largest car trading sites. The group also includes real estate portal ImmobilienScout24 as well as JobScout24 and TravelScout24.

Deutsche Telekom and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.