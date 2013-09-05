FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer no longer interested in Scout24
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 5, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Axel Springer no longer interested in Scout24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Axel Springer is no longer interested in buying Deutsche Telekom’s online classified advertising business Scout24, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

An industry source earlier told Reuters that Axel Springer had dropped out of the bidding for Scout24, - which bidders value at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) - because the business’s growth prospects did not justify the asking price.

Sources told Reuters last month that Axel Springer had made an offer for Scout24 as the German publisher continues its push into digital media.

Second-round bids for Scout24 are due in late September, the sources said at the time.

$1 = 0.7577 euros Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.