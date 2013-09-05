Axel Springer no longer interested in Scout24

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Axel Springer is no longer interested in buying Deutsche Telekom’s online classified advertising business Scout24, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

An industry source earlier told Reuters that Axel Springer had dropped out of the bidding for Scout24, - which bidders value at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) - because the business’s growth prospects did not justify the asking price.

Sources told Reuters last month that Axel Springer had made an offer for Scout24 as the German publisher continues its push into digital media.

Second-round bids for Scout24 are due in late September, the sources said at the time.