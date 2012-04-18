Union calls for fresh strikes at Deutsche Telekom

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German services union Verdi called on 8,500 workers at two units of Deutsche Telekom AG to walk off their jobs on Thursday to put pressure on the company to meet wage demands.

“The workers expect an acceptable offer by the employer,” Verdi strike leader Ado Wilhelm said in a statement on Wednesday, asking workers at German business Telekom Deutschland GmbH and IT services unit T-Systems to walk out.

Verdi has been pushing hard for bigger pay rises following years of restraint among German workers, which boosted the competitiveness of Europe’s largest economy relative to its euro zone partners.

Verdi already helped secure a pay pact for 2 million public sector workers that would give them a 3.5 percent increase this year and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this year.

The union, which represents more than 85,000 of Deutsche Telekom’s 121,500 workers in Germany, is seeking a 6.5 percent wage increase over 12 months for the telecommunications company’s employees.

Deutsche Telekom says that demand is not justifiable considering planned restructuring and cost cuts at the company.

Several walkouts, including one involving about 6,000 workers on Wednesday, have taken place at the company over the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, Deutsche Telekom called for mediation in the talks applying to employees at Deutsche Telekom AG, which obligates the union to call off any strikes at that business, adding talks at Telekom Deutschland and T-Systems were ongoing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)