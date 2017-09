FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom have signed a deal that will give Telefonica access to Deutsche Telekom’s high-speed fixed-line network.

Telefonica said in a statement it now could offer Internet packages with download rates of up to 100 Megabit per second, double the speed it previously could offer. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)