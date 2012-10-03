FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MetroPCS board ok's merger with T-Mobile USA -report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

MetroPCS board ok's merger with T-Mobile USA -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The board of MetroPCS has approved to merge with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile USA unit, German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland said on its website on Wednesday, citing unidentified people familiar with the process.

According to the newspaper the two plan to list the new entity, in which Deutsche Telekom will hold a 74 percent stake and MetroPCS 26 percent.

MetroPCS will also receive $1.5 billion in cash, Financial Times Deutschland said.

Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS could not immediately be reached for comment.

Deutsche Telekom announced on Tuesday it is in talks to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with smaller rival MetroPCS, in a move that could pave the way for the German company to eventually exit the U.S. wireless market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.