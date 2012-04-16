Deutsche Telekom seeks mediation in wage dispute

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has called for mediation in a wage dispute after about 6,000 workers staged a warning strike on Monday.

“After several rounds of negotiations and informal talks with (union) Verdi led to no results and no amicable agreement is in sight, the personnel chief has decided to call for mediation,” the telecommunications company said in a statement.

Under German labour law, the decision to call for mediation means strikes are prevented for now.

Deutsche Telekom said separate wage talks for its German business Telekom Deutschland GmbH and IT services unit T-Systems would continue.

Services union Verdi has been pushing hard for bigger pay rises following years of restraint among German workers, which boosted the competitiveness of Europe’s largest economy relative to its euro zone partners.

Verdi already helped secure a pay pact for 2 million public sector workers that would give them a 3.5 percent increase this year and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this year.

At Deutsche Telekom, the union is seeking a 6.5 percent wage increase over 12 months for more than 85,000 employees. Deutsche Telekom says that demand is not justifiable considering planned restructuring and cost cuts at the company. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)