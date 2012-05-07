FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-D.Telekom to hike pay by 6.5 pct through Jan 2014
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-D.Telekom to hike pay by 6.5 pct through Jan 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s services sector trade union Verdi reached a deal with Deutsche Telekom AG that calls for a total wage increase of 6.5 percent through the end of January 2014 for the roughly 50,000 workers at its German unit Telekom Deutschland, it said on Monday.

Telekom will pay 2.3 percent more starting in May as part of the deal. Come next year it will further raise wages by 2.1 percent each in two stages, first in January and then again in August.

Lower-paid workers will receive a slightly higher gain in compensation, Verdi added.

The union said that negotiations over a wage deal for the 18,500 German workers at Telekom’s T-Systems business are ongoing, however, with the fifth round of talks slated for May 15.

“The robust wage hike is a mortgage on the future, since the competition in the German market is increasing further and the pressure on our company is rising markedly,” said Marion Schick, head of personnel at Deutsche Telekom, in a separate statement that confirmed the deal.

“We need to manage the cost side in a very disciplined fashion in order to create leeway for the further development of the business.”

