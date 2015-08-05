FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.Telekom in talks to sell directories-Handelsblatt
August 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

D.Telekom in talks to sell directories-Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is negotiating with regional German phone directory publishers to sell its yellow pages business, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The German telecoms provider had tried to sell the business, DeTeMedien, in 2003, but the deal fell through because of the billion euro ($1.1 billion) price tag it put on the unit at the time, Handelsblatt said, without citing sources.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

The global yellow pages business has consolidated over the past decade as publishers lost the small-ad revenue, which used to cover the cost of printing their directories, to online sites such as Yelp and Google. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)

