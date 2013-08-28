FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom cleared of overcharging Kabel Deutschland
August 28, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom cleared of overcharging Kabel Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Frankfurt court has handed Deutsche Telekom victory in a dispute over how much it charges Kabel Deutschland for the use of its cable ducts.

Germany’s largest cable operator, which is in the process of being bought by Vodafone, had filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Telekom, claiming that the former monopoly overcharged it for using the pipe network that houses phone and internet lines.

It was seeking to have the annual charges of about 100 million euros ($133.9 million) reduced by two thirds and also wanted a repayment of about 273 million euros of fees paid from 2004 to 2011, plus interest.

However, the district court in Frankfurt said on Wednesday that it could not be determined whether Deutsche Telekom was abusing its market position and was charging too much.

A Kabel Deutschland spokesman said the company would study the ruling and is likely to appeal against the decision.

