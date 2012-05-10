FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom keeps 2012 outlook after flat Q1
May 10, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom keeps 2012 outlook after flat Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European businesses, which still struggle with a tough economic environment.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at 4.48 billion euros ($5.79 billion), at the top of analyst expectations of between 4.32 billion and 4.48 billion.

“This was a very satisfying quarter for us,” Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said in a statement.

“We have made significant progress in many areas and can now confirm our guidance for the year.”

The Bonn-based group expects 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year. The average in a Reuters poll is 18.1 billion. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

