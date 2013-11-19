FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen places 250 mln euro convertible bond
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen places 250 mln euro convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen, the German real estate group that is buying peer GSW, said it successfully placed 250 million euros ($338 million) worth of convertible bonds announced earlier on Tuesday with institutional investors.

The bonds, which mature in November 2020 and have an annual interest rate of 0.5 percent, are initially convertible into about 10.3 million new or existing shares of Deutsche Wohnen, the company said in a statement.

The initial conversion price is 18.7538 euros, which Deutsche Wohnen said represented a conversion premium of 30 percent above the applicable reference share price of 14.4260 euros, it said.

$1 = 0.7394 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

