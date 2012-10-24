Deutsche Wohnen plans 50 pct capital hike for deals

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Real estate investor Deutsche Wohnen will ask shareholders to approve an increase of its share capital by 50 percent for acquisitions as it eyes the top spot among German residential property companies.

The group said on Wednesday it would convene an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 4.

“Large volume portfolios and a number of smaller portfolios are currently on the market or will be in the near future. These present excellent acquisition opportunities for Deutsche Wohnen to expand and enhance the value of its portfolio,” it said in a statement.

It added that its last two rights issues in November 2011 and June 2012 generated net proceeds of about 620 million euros ($803.8 million) which now have almost completely been invested.

The company’s Chief Executive Michael Zahn told Reuters last month he aims to guide the Berlin-based firm into the top 10 in Germany’s mid-cap MDAX index, measured by index weighting, within the next four years.