Deutsche Wohnen controls more than 30 pct of Conwert
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen controls more than 30 pct of Conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen (DW AG) controls more than 30 percent of Austrian takeover target Conwert via agreements with shareholders, Conwert said on Wednesday, citing information it received from the German group.

It said the Haselsteiner Family Private Foundation (HFP) had made an irrevocable commitment to DW AG to tender a voting stake worth 18.58 percent. DW is the writer of a put option with HFP for 5,300,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to 6.21 percent of voting rights, it added in a regulatory release.

Investor Karl Ehlerding and other members of the Ehlerding family have agreed to sell a stake corresponding to 6.44 percent of voting rights.

Minority shareholders in Conwert said on Monday the 11.50 euro per share bid from Deutsche Wohnen was too low, helping to push shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)

