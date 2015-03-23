Deutsche Wohnen's offer for Conwert wins Austria anti-trust approval

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Austrian anti-trust authorities have approved Deutsche Wohnen’s offer to buy Austrian real estate peer Conwert for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), according to a document from competition watchdog BWB seen by Reuters.

No checks of the offer have been requested by officials, meaning that Austrian authorities will allow the deal, a BWB spokesman said on Monday.

The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15.