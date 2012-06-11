FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen eyes 475 mln eur from capital hike
#Financials
June 11, 2012 / 6:32 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen eyes 475 mln eur from capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen said it aims to raise as much as 475 million euros ($592.18 million) in a capital increase to help finance its acquisition of a property portfolio from Barclays .

The company said on Monday it would issue up to 43.8 million new shares and offer its shareholders three shares for each seven they already own.

The subscription price will be set at the latest after the close of trading on June 19.

Deutsche Wohnen last month agreed to buy about 23,500 apartments from Barclays valued at about 1.24 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8021 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
