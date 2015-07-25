FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen has 600 mln war chest for acquisitions - paper
July 25, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen has 600 mln war chest for acquisitions - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German property group Deutsche Wohnen has a war chest worth roughly 600 million euros ($659 million) with which it could buy approximately 8,000-9,000 apartments, its Chief Financial Officer told a German daily.

“We are scanning the market,” Andreas Segal told Boersen-Zeitung’s Saturday edition.

Segal added that he currently sees no company which makes as much of a strategic fit for Deutsche Wohnen as peer GSW, which Deutsche Wohnen acquired in 2013 for 1.7 billion euros.

“That also means that any large acquisition would have to lead to a realignment of our business model or to a restructuring”, he said, adding: “We are active in markets in which we can but don’t have to grow through acquisitions.”

Segal told the paper that despite price increases in the property sector, financing is currently much more sustainable than during earlier boom times.

“In conurbations there is great demand and little construction activity. There, nothing is to be seen of a property bubble.” ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

