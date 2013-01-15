FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen to dilute investors with capital hike
January 15, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen to dilute investors with capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German real estate investor Deutsche Wohnen plans to increase its capital by 10 percent in a dilutive share issue that will fund recently signed property deals and future acquisitions.

Investors purchasing the 14.6 million new shares will also be entitled to dividends from profits earned last year.

The company also reaffirmed its target to achieve recurring funds from operations (FFO) of at least 65 million euros ($86.76 million) for last year and expects this to rise to about 100 million after taxes in 2013. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Louise Heavens)

