Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG

* news: deutsche wohnen ag: interim result as at 30 september 2014 - deutsche wohnen strongly positioned

* Group profit more than doubled to eur 144.9 million

* Ffo i (without disposals) increased by 93% to eur 166.3 million, ffo ii (incl. disposals) up by 97% to eur 205.1 million

* Says achieves cost savings from gsw integration sooner than planned

* Says confirms adjustment of forecast to 220 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: