BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen agrees financing agreements
October 6, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen agrees financing agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Says improves its financing structure and cash flow profile with early refinancing

* Says loan agreements of eur 710 million with berlin hyp and of eur 650 million with landesbank hessen-thüringen

* Says increase in free cash flow of around eur 62 million p.a., of which around eur 39 million p.a. Will have an effect on ffo

* Says average rate of interest in group will go down from 3.4% to 2.5% p.a. With an average remaining term of around 9 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

