Same Deutz-Fahr places Deutz shares at 6.88 euros apiece -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Same Deutz-Fahr, the second biggest shareholder of German heavy engine manufacturer Deutz , placed its 8.4 percent stake in the group at 6.88 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Friday.

That means Same Deutz-Fahr should book gross proceeds of about 70 million euros ($91.8 million) from the sale, which was priced at the lower end of the price range.

An increase in free float to about 75 percent from 67 percent resulting from the placement means that Deutz could re-enter Germany’s mid-cap MDAX index at some point in the coming quarters, analysts said.