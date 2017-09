Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutz AG : * Says Q2 order intake 332.6 million EUR * Says Q2 sales 410.7 million EUR * Says Q2 EBIT 4.3 million EUR * Says Q2 adjusted EBIT 18.2 million EUR * Reuters poll average for Deutz Q2 sales was 415 million EUR, adjusted EBIT

18.9 million, order intake 400 million * Says confirms outlook, sees sales growing by low double-digit percent in 2014