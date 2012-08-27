FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Devgen H1 earnings fall, but Syngenta deal gives security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Devgen NV : * H1 revenues 12.3 million euros versus 17.9 million in hq 2011 * H1 operating loss 5.5 million euros versus 0.2 million euro profit in H1 2011 * Says cash at end of H1 was 33.9 million euros versus 44.3 million euros at

end of 2011, excluding 22 million euro Syngenta payment in July * Says cash position at year end expected to be largely sufficient to fund

development for several years * Sees higher turnover in hybrid rice seeds in 2012, lower cotton distribution

activities, less research and development service revenues this year For more on Syngenta pesticide deal, double-click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
