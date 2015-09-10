FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Attorney General clamps down on adulterated devil's claw
#Healthcare
September 10, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

NY Attorney General clamps down on adulterated devil's claw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has asked 13 dietary supplement makers to halt the sale of adulterated devil’s claw plant, a common remedy for arthritis and chronic pain.

A study by the New York Botanical Garden concluded that the supplements from these manufacturers contained a cheaper related species that is considered less desirable, Schneiderman said in a statement. (on.ny.gov/1i0CeRt) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

