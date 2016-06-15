FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon sells Texas land to Pioneer, undisclosed buyer for $858 mln
June 15, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Devon sells Texas land to Pioneer, undisclosed buyer for $858 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it would sell Texas acreage to Pioneer Natural Resources Co and an undisclosed buyer for $858 million.

Devon also raised its 2016 capital budget by $200 million, now planning to spend $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion this year.

Separately, Pioneer said it would add five drilling rigs in Texas starting in September, bringing its total rig count to 17 as oil prices recover to $50 a barrel. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
