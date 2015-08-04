FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon Energy has quarterly loss; low prices take a toll
August 4, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

Devon Energy has quarterly loss; low prices take a toll

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp, a U.S. oil and natural gas company with a focus on North America, on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit as low crude prices prompted asset writedowns.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company had a second-quarter loss of $2.8 billion, or $6.94 per share, compared with a profit of $675 million or $1.64 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production averaged 674,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese

