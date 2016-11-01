FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 8:25 PM / in 10 months

Devon Energy posts first profit in eight quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp posted its first net profit in eight quarters as cost savings cushioned the impact of weak oil prices.

Net earnings attributable to Devon was $993 million, or $1.89 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $3.51 billion, or $8.64 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a non-cash, asset impairment charge of $5.85 billion.

Total revenue rose 17.6 percent to $4.23 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, boosted by a $1.35 billion gain from asset sales. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

