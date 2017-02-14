FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 6 months ago

Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.

The company reported a net profit of $331 million, or 63 cents per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.5 billion, or a loss of $11.12 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a non-cash, asset impairment charge of $5.34 billion.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $3.35 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

