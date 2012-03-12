Devon to pay $3.5 mln to resolve false claims case

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Devon Energy has agreed to pay almost $3.5 million to resolve allegations that a company it acquired in 1999 underpaid royalties for natural gas produced from federal and Indian lands, the Justice Department said on Monday.

PennzEnergy, which was acquired by Devon, produced natural gas from federal leases in Gulf of Mexico and on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company was accused of failing to report and pay royalties and took improper deductions, the department said.

The settlement is one of the last in a long-running case involving a whistleblower lawsuit involving underpayments by companies to the federal government and collectively the settlements have topped $300 million.

Last month, units of the French energy concern Total agreed to pay $15 million to settle similar allegations and in 2011 BP Plc agreed to pay $20.5 million, all brought to light by the same whistleblower, Harrold Wright.

A spokesman for the company was not immediately available for comment.