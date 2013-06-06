FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon Energy to form midstream natgas master limited partnership
June 6, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Devon Energy to form midstream natgas master limited partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to form a master limited partnership (MLP) to hold a stake in its U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets.

The MLP is expected to initially hold a minority stake in the oil and gas company’s so-called midstream business, which includes assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Devon will own the general partner of the MLP.

The company expects the MLP to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter.

