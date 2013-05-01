Devon Energy posts $1.3 billion loss

May 1 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp on Wednesday reported a large quarterly loss, as the U.S. exploration and production company took a $1.9 billion charge related to low prices for natural gas liquids and crude.

Devon’s loss in the first quarter was $1.3 billion, or $3.34 per share, compared with $393 million, or 97 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas output fell 1 percent from a year before to 687,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.