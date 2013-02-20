FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Devon Energy posts another loss on $896 mln charge
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Devon Energy posts another loss on $896 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss as it wrote down the value of its assets by $896 million due to weak gas prices.

The company reported a net loss of $357 million, or 89 cents per share, compared with a profit of $507 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

This is the second time in a row that Devon reported a quarterly loss and wrote down the value of its assets.

The company took a massive $1.1 billion charge in the third quarter as a fall in natural gas prices reduced the carrying value of its assets.

The Oklahoma City-based company’s revenue fell marginally to $2.6 billion.

Natural gas prices averaged $3.54 per million British thermal unit in the quarter, well below the $14 high set in 2005.

Devon drills for oil, gas and natural gas liquids on land from the Canadian Arctic to the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.