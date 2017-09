NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - * Devon Energy CEO says company to monetize non-core assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell all of its Canadian conventional assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell non- core assets in the U.S. * Devon Energy CEO says company will now focus on five areas: the Eagle Ford shale, the Permian basin, Canadian heavy oil, the Barnett shale, and the Anadarko basin