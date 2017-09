Oct 21 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp said it would combine all its U.S. pipeline, processing and related infrastructure assets with assets owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream business.

Devon’s contributed assets are valued at $4.8 billion and the newly formed company is expected to have adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of about $700 million in 2014, the companies said in a statement.