FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Devro expects full-year operating profit to miss forecast
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 22, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Devro expects full-year operating profit to miss forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc said its full-year operating profit was likely to miss its forecast as higher input costs and a weak Czech crown offset strong demand for its products.

Devro, which makes casings for everything from German bratwurst to British breakfast bangers, said sales volumes have continued to rise across several markets, particularly Japan, Europe and the Americas, from July 1.

But the company said its full-year profit would be hurt by a combination of a weakening Czech crown against the pound, increases in raw material costs and delays in plant commissioning.

Devro, which has manufacturing sites in Scotland, the Czech Republic, the United States and Australia, said it would invest about 35 million pounds ($56.08 million) this year to increase capacity and productivity in 2013 and 2014.

Devro shares, which have risen 30 percent this year, closed at 336 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.