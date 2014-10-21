FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Devro sees improving demand, keeps full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 21, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Devro sees improving demand, keeps full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Devro Plc, which makes edible collagen casings for sausages, said it was seeing signs of improvement in demand, with volumes picking up in China, Japan and Germany, and maintained its full-year outlook.

The second phase of restructuring in Scotland is expected to conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2015, the sausage maker said.

Devro said in July that it planned to cut 130 jobs in Scotland and would invest about 90 million pounds in new plants in the United States and China to take advantage of rising demand for its products in those countries.

Shares in the company closed at 235.50 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 393.1 million pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.