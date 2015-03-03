FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sausage-skin maker Devro's full-year profit declines
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sausage-skin maker Devro's full-year profit declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Sausage-skin maker Devro Plc’s full-year profit slumped as a result of costs related to investments in manufacturing technology and the strength of the pound against various currencies.

The maker of edible collagen casings for bratwurst, salami and chorizo said pretax profit fell 94 percent to 2.2 million pounds ($3.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Devro, which earns only about 10 percent of its revenue in sterling, said revenue fell 4 percent to 232.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
