Dubai utility DEWA eyes $1 bln sukuk to repay debt, fund projects
February 19, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Dubai utility DEWA eyes $1 bln sukuk to repay debt, fund projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to raise $1 billion in an Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue and will meet investors in Asia and London next week, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The bond will be $1 billion. We have debt maturing in June and most of it will be used to pay the debt,” Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer told reporters.

Reuters reported in January that the state-owned utility had picked Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for the issue, according to sources. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

