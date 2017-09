Facing a retrial on accounting fraud charges, one of two former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf asked a New York judge on Friday if he could represent himself.

At a hearing in the case Friday, Justice Robert Stolz set a new retrial date of Sept. 19, pushing the case back a week. He also tried to discourage the law firm’s former executive director, Stephen DiCarmine, from acting as his own lawyer.

