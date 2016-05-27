Dewey retrial pushed to January with new counsel for DiCarmine

The retrial on accounting fraud charges of two former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf was rescheduled for January after one of the defendants retained new counsel.

Stephen DiCarmine, Dewey's former executive director, is now represented by Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel. Glavin, a veteran U.S. Justice Department lawyer, briefly headed the DOJ's criminal division in 2009 and has previously served as federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

