a year ago
Dewey retrial pushed to January with new counsel for DiCarmine
May 27, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Dewey retrial pushed to January with new counsel for DiCarmine

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

The retrial on accounting fraud charges of two former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf was rescheduled for January after one of the defendants retained new counsel.

Stephen DiCarmine, Dewey's former executive director, is now represented by Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel. Glavin, a veteran U.S. Justice Department lawyer, briefly headed the DOJ's criminal division in 2009 and has previously served as federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25ngvaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
